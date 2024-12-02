Web Shield to launch online legitimation service

Companies and institutions such as banks, telephone providers, online video stores or online casinos can now provide their services to new customers without the confirmation of physical identity documents by an official person.

KYC Shield is an outsourcing platform that is integrated into the provider website using iFrame technology. Depending on the legal requirements of the country concerned, the identity of new customers is confirmed in accordance with a predetermined sequence of checks.

Web Shield is a provider of software solutions for protecting against online crime in the areas of credit card banking and legal transactions. Web Shield’s software provides simultaneous website checks and detection of illegal aggregation, ensuring that the conducted due diligence process complies with security levels.