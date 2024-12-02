Web Shield teams up with online identification provider IDnow

IDnow’s services will not only provide a transition for our current KYC Shield clients, they will also power their B2B on-boarding and investigation tools like the Global Entity Due Diligence Report.

As a result, customers will be able to identify relevant actors (e.g. directors or beneficial owners) through IDnow Video-Ident, sign online contracts with IDnow eSign, screen relevant actors against over 1.300 sanctions and PEP lists as well as comprehensively underwrite merchant applications through a GEiDD Report, including a corporate document review and the identification of relevant actors.

IDnow is a Europe-based provider of identification and eSigning solutions. The Munich-based company develops and distributes secure solutions for the electronic identification of natural persons as well as contract signing via computer or smartphone. Their customer base includes direct banks, modern branch banks, financial services provider, credit card issuer, municipalities and health insurance schemes.

Web Shield equips the payments industry with tools that protect your business from merchants involved in illegal or non-compliant activities. Their software tools provide you with the information you need to make valuable decisions about prospective clients, and alert you when existing clients behave dubiously.

