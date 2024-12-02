Web Shield rolls out Mastercard standards-compliant high-risk verification tool

The solution delivers a full compliance review of any adult content merchant, taking new Mastercard rules that come into effect 15 October into account. This allows acquiring banks and payment service providers to confidently onboard new merchants in this business field as well as keep their existing portfolio compliant.

One of the key features in Mastercard’s Revised Standards for adult content merchants is the need to verify that merchants have effective controls in place to monitor, block and, where necessary, take down illegal content. This poses some serious challenges to acquirers.

Web Shield’s High-Risk Verification reviews know-your-customer (KYC) and content upload processes, performs a detailed analysis of the merchant’s website, marketing, and traffic generation techniques, as well as an automated content scan for potential violations.