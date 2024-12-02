Web Shield launches tool, helps acquirers comply with merchant location rule

eLoc uses open source information to ascertain a merchant’s location. Among factors taken into consideration are: Licensing Area, VAT, Registered Addresses, Governing Law, Director Location, Contact Details, Currency, Language, Server Location, Top Level Domain and Audience Geography.

On this basis, a report is generated. The acquirer/IPSP just has to provide us with the most basic information and up to 10 websites, as additional merchant details like addresses, phone or fax numbers and more will be researched by Web Shield.

After the information has been gathered, the identified locations are categorized according to the rules laid out in the VISA Europe Member Letter VE 65/16 from 4 August 2016 into the principal place of business, additional merchant locations and not qualifying locations.