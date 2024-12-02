Web Shield launches Online Academy for underwriters

Technology is important in the fight against financial crime. Yet a competent, well-trained risk management staff is indispensable. Even the best automated systems can be compromised if the staff using them are not adequately trained. Web Shield Academy’s curricula are to create better underwriters through smart risk management.

Web Shield’s new Online Academy comprises various topics, each of which is designed to address different problems in the payment system. The first three online courses available are Fundamentals of Credit Card Risk, Introduction to Merchant Acceptance & Underwriting, and Deceptive Marketing Practices.

Additional courses on the topic of Money Laundering are currently in development and coming soon.