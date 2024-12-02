



WFF conducts research that reconstructs the tactics leveraged by criminals to commit financial scams, with these initiatives focusing on uncovering vulnerabilities so that banks and fintech companies can better safeguard their customers. During these activities, WFF reveals fraudulent and money mule accounts.











WFF and Salv’s partnership plans

By utilising Salv Bridge, WFF is set to be able to provide the necessary intelligence immediately through a compliant, secure, and structured messaging platform developed for collaborative financial crime investigations. According to company data, over 100 banks, fintech companies, and PSPs across Europe leverage Salv Bridge to share intelligence for authorised push payment (APP) fraud recovery, collaborative AML investigations, automated RFIs, and suspicious IBANs. Alerts sent through Salv Bridge hold a true positive rate of approximately 90%, while companies see recovery rates of stolen funds as high as 80%.

Furthermore, commenting on the move, representatives from WFF underlined that Salv Bridge is set to equip their company with the ability to share important signals instantly, in turn allowing its insights to reach financial institutions more efficiently and enabling faster interventions and solid protection for customers.





