Warning for Europeans: Crypt0L0cker ransomware is back

Security researchers at Microsoft Malware Protection Centre confirmed that Crypt0L0cker was again focusing on European countries, especially Italy.

An Italian ransomware blog called Ransomware.it posted an interesting article about Crypt0L0ckers current campaign and how it was targeting Italy using Certified Electronic Email to deliver SPAM emails that pretend to be invoices.

Moreover, this SPAM campaign is using Italys Posta Elettronica Certificata, PEC. According to Poste.it, PEC allows people to send email messages with a high level of security that has the same legal value as a registered letter and also has a receipt showing that it has been received. These emails are signed with a digital signature to make them look more official.

Teerac was a common ransomware infection that mostly targeted Australia and European countries in 2014. This ransomware slowly started dying off towards the middle of 2015 to the point that it was hardly distributed anymore.

According to Bleeping computer, an ID-Ransomware site showed that towards the end of January 2017 Crypt0L0cker went from a small amount of submissions to the their site a day, to close to a 100. Then in February 2017 things started picking up even more with some days having over 400 submissions related to Crypt0L0cker.