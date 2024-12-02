VU joins forces with NovoPayment





This partnership between VU and NovoPayment is based on the aim to drive innovation in cybersecurity, allowing both companies to further expand and strengthen their contribution to the financial industry. By leveraging their technologies and expertise, the companies will tackle fraud and cybercrime challenges, providing protection and security to various users around the world.













VU now joins NovoPayment's app network of over 60 partners. NovoPayment's Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform relies on a network effect of open APIs, partnerships, as well as third-party integrations to help clients scale faster and better navigate local and regional environments. In July 2023, NovoPayment announced enhancements to its platform's middleware layer, Orchestra, introducing more solid security measures and expanded use cases through new third-party partner integrations.

More about NovoPayment and VU security

Based in the US, NovoPayment is a BaaS platform, enabling digital financial and transactional services to support various use cases. The company's bank-grade solutions use APIs and other flexible delivery models to help banks, financial institutions, merchants, networks, marketplaces, neo banks, as well as other financial service providers to leverage their existing systems to generate new deposits, transaction streams, and customer experiences. By fostering collaboration between incumbent institutions and digital innovators, NovoPayment aims to unlock growth potential, achieve customer satisfaction, and serve communities around the world.



