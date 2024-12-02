VU joins forces with NovoPayment

This partnership between VU and NovoPayment is based on the aim to drive innovation in cybersecurity, allowing both companies to further expand and strengthen their contribution to the financial industry. By leveraging their technologies and expertise, the companies will tackle fraud and cybercrime challenges, providing protection and security to various users around the world.
VU now joins NovoPayment's app network of over 60 partners. NovoPayment's Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform relies on a network effect of open APIs, partnerships, as well as third-party integrations to help clients scale faster and better navigate local and regional environments. In July 2023, NovoPayment announced enhancements to its platform's middleware layer, Orchestra, introducing more solid security measures and expanded use cases through new third-party partner integrations.
More about NovoPayment and VU security
Based in the US, NovoPayment is a BaaS platform, enabling digital financial and transactional services to support various use cases. The company's bank-grade solutions use APIs and other flexible delivery models to help banks, financial institutions, merchants, networks, marketplaces, neo banks, as well as other financial service providers to leverage their existing systems to generate new deposits, transaction streams, and customer experiences. By fostering collaboration between incumbent institutions and digital innovators, NovoPayment aims to unlock growth potential, achieve customer satisfaction, and serve communities around the world.
In April 2022, NovoPayment raised
USD 19 million in a series A funding round co-led by IDC Ventures and Fuel Venture, with the aim to expand its full-stack banking API platform. Around 85% of the company’s clients are located in markets across the LATAM, including Chile, Columbia, Mexico, Peru, and Venezuela. According to the press release, NovoPayment would utilise the raised funds to attain new customers and expand its reach in the US, as well as add new capabilities to its current platform and hire more employees.
Based in Argentina, VU works in cybersecurity, specialising in identity protection and fraud prevention. The company’s mission is to build secure digital experiences without any friction in order to improve the quality of life of citizens and organisations it works with. VU security operates in more than 30 countries, with over 350 million users across Latin America and Europe, catering to customers such as Santander, Prisma, as well as governments in Latin America.