VTB develops AI system to speed up customer requests





The technology allows you to process standard user requests faster without human intervention. The goal of this technology is to speed up the processing time of the request from the client by 90%.

This development is based on artificial intelligence. The introduction of the ‘Auto Machine Learning’ system will improve the customer experience and increase trust in robo-assistants.

The introduction of the system is said to increase the overall quality of service for incoming requests between 10% to 30%, depending on the complexity and topic of the request.