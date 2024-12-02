VTB and Visa launch a service for 'paying with a glance'

The service is implemented on the basis of the ‘O.Pay’ solution, with facial recognition technologies from O.Vision, a member of VTB’s corporate accelerator.

To connect the service, the client must install the application O.Vision to their smartphone (iOS and Android versions are available) and go through the procedure of registering a phone number and saving facial biometrics, linking the payment card to the service. All outlets of the KiO Kitchen network are equipped with special terminals for paying, where customers need to look into the camera. The service is available to cardholders of any payment system and issuing banks.

The O.Vision identification algorithm is tested on a biometric registration database of more than 1 million people, which ensures the correct operation of the service. In less than a second, the request goes through several stages of processing in the system, from identifying the client's face to verifying its authenticity and making a payment decision.

When paying with a glance on a Visa card in the first four months after the launch of the service, customers are given a 20% discount on the order.