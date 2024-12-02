Voyager working with Visa APIs to boost card anti-fraud solution

Voyager is now in the process of using the Visa Consumer Transaction Control (VCTC) APIs to develop a solution that will provide Visa cardholders from participating banks in the Philippines and key markets worldwide with spend control functionality. This could include greater visibility of their money, the ability to receive transaction alerts, or even temporarily suspend their accounts using a simple lock and unlock feature.

Voyager’s LockByMobile is Payment Card Industry-Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS) certified, a global security standard for organizations that handle branded credit cards from major card schemes including Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and JCB.

From the user interface, cardholders are allowed to limit which transaction channels can be used (ATM, in-store purchases, ecommerce or online), define a daily transaction amount threshold, limit international transactions, take control of their supplementary cards by limiting their usage (children, dependents, employees, etc.), and by receiving real-time notifications through the mobile app, cardholders can monitor every detail of their transactions and if they have been approved or rejected based on their lock settings.

Voyager Innovations is the digital innovations unit of Philippine telecommunications company PLDT and its mobile services subsidiary Smart Communications.