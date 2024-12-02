VOX Network Solutions to deploy Enacomm voice biometrics

EFS includes a hosted interactive voice response (IVR) system for personalized customer interactions. VPA enables users to sign in to a financial institution with voice biometrics to securely access financial accounts and carry out transactions through popular Virtual Personal Assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

VOX provides consulting, services, and solutions to large contact centers, and provides intelligent interactions and customer authentication technologies to banks, credit unions, and credit card companies.

Enacomm provides intelligent customer self-service applications to a variety of industries including Prepaid/Cash Card, Financial, Health Care and Utilities. Utilizing web, mobile, SMS texts, email, voice and other communication technology channels, Enacomm helps organizations provide customers with a multi-modal self-service experience.