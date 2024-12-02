Vormetric to offer KMaaS for Salesforce Shield Platform Encryption

Salesforce Shield Platform Encryption enables companies using Salesforce to natively encrypt data at rest across their Salesforce apps without compromise to business functionality. Vormetric KMaaS for Salesforce adds controls that enable organizations to help meet compliance and requirements by storing, managing and maintaining tenant secrets used to derive encryption keys within a secure Vormetric-hosted environment.

In order to meet compliance mandates, data residency requirements and best practices, enterprises using SalesforceShield Platform Encryption may need to address some additional requirements for managing keys, like auditing of encryption key management, usage and access and Encrypted keying material storage separated from key usage locations.

Vormetrics KMaaS enables organizations to meet these requirements, while making use of Salesforces SaaS-based platform to eliminate the need to deploy, maintain and resource encryption key management tasks.

Vormetric is a company that provides products and services to prevent sensitive data theft by securing structured data in databases and unstructured data located in file systems.