Vormetric joins FireEye Cyber Security Coalition

When combined, Vormetrics encryption, access control and security intelligence capabilities and the analytic capabilities of FireEye Threat Analytics Platform (TAP), create a strong line of defense and threat detection when perimeter defenses have failed to stop external cyberattacks or malicious insiders.

The Vormetric Data Security Platform produces detailed security intelligence logs of file level access to sensitive data it protects. Logging occurs at the file system level, removing the opportunity of stealthy access to sensitive data. When integrated with FireEye TAP, it can inform of unusual or improper data access and accelerate the detection of insider threats, hackers, and the presence of advanced persistent threats (APT) that are past the perimeter security.

Vormetric is a company that provides products and services to prevent sensitive data theft by securing structured data in databases and unstructured data located in file systems.