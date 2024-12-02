Volkswagen Financial Services, Scrive, Onfido partner for new digital financing solution

As part of this partnership, Scrive’s electronic signature service and Onfido’s digital identity verification services are integrated into the new process, for quickly verifying customer identity and signing financing agreements either remotely or in person.

Volkswagen Financial Services is innovating their customer online experience with a frictionless e-signature user flow. Upon signing a credit application, customers are able to prove their real identity by taking a photo of their ID and a selfie. After Onfido checks if the ID is genuine or fraudulent, it then matches it to the user’s face. Once this happens, Scrive’s service allows signing parties to formalise documents on any device, in person or remotely, resulting in a legally-binding agreement supported by a world-class evidence log and protected against tampering using blockchain technology.