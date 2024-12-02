VoiceTrust and BioID team up for biometric authentication

Under the terms of the agreement, VoiceTrust will have exclusive rights to resell BioID’s biometric modalities through integration into VoiceTrust’s agnostic authentication platform. In addition to voice, this agreement will expand VoiceTrust’s solution set to include facial and periocular with liveness detection and iris, making VoiceTrust a multi-modal biometric authentication provider.

BioID is a cloud biometrics company. The company makes face, iris and voice recognition available to everyone, on any device, so people can be protected in the cyber world and forget about passwords.