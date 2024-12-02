Voicekey enables biometric mobile payment authentication

To make a transaction using the Voicekey product, consumers activate an application on a mobile phone and are given visual or oral confirmation of the transaction details.

Once activated, mutual authentication is provided by the application being qualified to the vendor system using a certificate that has been previously created from the users’ voice samples provided during a registration process.

The certificate will be displayed to the vendor as an on-screen digital code within the application. This will enable the vendor system to debit the cost of the transaction from the users’ phone balance using a standard bar-code reader.

Developed from research at Nottingham Trent University, the Voicekey software extracts unique features from an individuals voice in order to create bespoke biometric classifiers (voicekeys) and voice identity certificates that can be stored locally on smartphones.