Vogogo enables fraud and risk mitigation services

The demand and offering is in response to the broader challenges that have affected the cryptocurrency industry. Effective mitigation against the high level of sophistication of those looking to commit fraud in the crypto space requires software and processes that have processed large volumes of high-risk payment transactions.

Vogogos offer allows any crypto-based business an integration with their fraud and risk mitigation services and use of the platform.

Vogogo is a payment services company with integrated risk management and compliance. Founded in 2008, Vogogo designed, built and launched its web-based payment processing technology while growing its expertise in software development, payments, risk management, compliance and related financial services.