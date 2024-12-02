Vogogo and Easy Payment Gateway team up for risk management solution

Easy Payment Gateway (EPG) is an online payment gateways, providing payment solutions to its global client base. EPGs clients can effectively manage all of their payment solutions with a drag-and-drop tool that allows them to simply draw on the screen the desired path that a transaction should follow and to which solution.

Vogogo is a publicly traded risk management and payment services company. Founded in 2008, Vogogo designed, built and launched its automated risk management and payment processing technology while continuing to grow its expertise in software development, technology, banking, compliance, payments and transactional risk management.