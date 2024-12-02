Vodat launches PCI compliant payment service

Unified Payment Service will remove sensitive cardholder data completely from the retailer’s point-of-sale network.With validation of its solution by Coalfire, an independent information technology governance, risk and compliance company, Vodat’s Unified Payment Service enables card data to be processed and stored in Vodat’s secure datacentres, which are PCI DSS compliant. This approach enables most retailers to address 9 of the 12 PCI DSS requirements.

Card payment data remains one of the easiest types of data to convert to cash, and therefore the preferred choice of criminals. 74% of attacks on retail, accommodation and food services companies target payment card information.

Vodat International is a specialist telecommunication provider for retail who has leveraged that experience to deliver the Vodat Unified Payment Service. Vodat’s client base includes Poundland, Beaverbrooks, Coast, Dune, EAST, Fat Face, Ted Baker, L.K.Bennett, Spar, Welcome Break, Whistles and White Stuff.