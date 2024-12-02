



In a bid to prevent cyberattacks resulting from human error, Vodafone partnered with CybSafe to launch Vodafone CybSafe, a platform that assists small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in improving cybersecurity behaviours within their teams. The platform utilises AI, data, psychology, and behavioural science to measure and optimise cybersecurity behaviours, awareness, and culture within businesses.











Software and training modules for managing cyber threats

The decision to partner with CybSafe and launch the platform can be attributed to the increase in cyberattacks targeting SMEs and the impact it has on their operations, as many of them close their businesses within six months of an occurrence. This underlines the need for organisations to implement advanced cybersecurity protocols for operational resilience.



By delivering scientific software underpinned by SebDB, a cybersecurity behaviour database, the Vodafone CybSafe platform provides virtual cyber assistance and customised nudges to support users in addressing cybersecurity risks, assisting organisations in meeting compliance requirements. Additionally, the newly launched solution includes a range of training modules to scale staff confidence in managing possible cyber threats, including phishing and ransomware attacks.



Moreover, when commenting on the announcement, representatives from Vodafone mentioned that, by including Vodafone CybSafe in their company’s portfolio of cybersecurity solutions, it works towards maintaining SMEs protected online. Protective solutions, such as Vodafone CybSafe, can be implemented to augment business security culture and behaviours, in turn enabling employees to identify, manage, and mitigate potential cyber threats.



At the same time, CybSafe underlined that the collaboration with Vodafone is set to provide the ability to positively impact SMEs that require cybersecurity support, especially in fostering augmented security behaviours among their teams. The two companies plan to guide businesses in developing their defences against cyberattacks, with them being committed to substantially impacting the cyber resilience of small businesses.



Currently, the Vodafone CybSafe platform can be purchased by SMEs through the Vodafone Business Marketplace.