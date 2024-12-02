Vodafone partners FICO to tackle fraud risk in digital channels

The FICO Advisors consultancy team will assess Vodafone’s operations across 19 countries and advise on tackling new fraud risks at a country level. FICO will analyse current fraud controls in areas such as customer identification and authentication, tools and technology, digital strategies, digital processes and fraud loss recording and reporting.

FICO company officials stated, ‘in the telecom industry, the use of digital channels is growing and is replacing traditional sales and services. With COVID-19, data usage and online transaction volumes have soared, and this is also driving more fraud to migrate to digital channels.’ Vodafone plans to use FICO’s study to learn how it can offer better protection to its customers.