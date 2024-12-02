Vodacom introduces voice biometrics authentication service





The ‘SautiPass’ service will also benefit people with disabilities who cannot access phone button feature on their phones such as the visually impaired or those who cannot commute to a Vodashop to get various services. Vodacom Customers do not have to call customer service and go through the verification question or carry their ID to a Vodashop to access sensitive services, as they will be available at a voice command.

To activate the service, customers have to dial 100, follow the IVR prompts and select ‘To Use Your Voice as Your Password’ to enrol in the Vodacom SautiPass service. The voice patterns will be captured and used in the creation of a unique ‘voiceprint’, that is stored as a secure string of numbers and characters.

Voice Biometrics, (also called Voice Authentication) is a type of user security that uses a customer’s voice, relying on the fact that vocal characteristics, just like fingerprints and people’s irises (eyes), are unique for each individual, this feature being friendly to people with disabilities.