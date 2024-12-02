Viva Wallet announces partnership with Fraudio

This strategic partnership aims to provide Viva Wallet's customers both on the merchant acquiring and card issuing sides access to a secure payment infrastructure for all their operations. Providing a combination of automation and reporting, Fraudio enables Viva Wallet's internal team with more agility in their decision-making process in regards to fraud & AML.

Fraudio has developed fraud detection & AML with its patented AI technology. Fraudio connects payment service providers, merchant acquirers, issuers, and other players in the payments chain to a centralized AI / smart brain that prevents, detects, and fights fraud in real-time.