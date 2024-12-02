Visma selects Inside Secure for strong customer authentication capabilities

Netvisor ID is a mobile application that functions as a convenient public key certificate enabling digital signatures of transactions. Inside Secure Strong Authentication, formerly known as MePIN, is a white label authentication platform for large service providers and a ready-to-go authentication service for small and medium-sized services. The technology provides a universal online authentication platform, enabling online services to use the authentication methods and policies that best suit their needs.

Inside Secure’s solution helps Visma to protect user logins and transactions to make the authentication process a convenient user experience. The solution also enables payment and other transaction authorization, complying with the upcoming PSD2 directive.