Visa upgrades Verified by Visa service

The updated technology behind 3D Secure 2.0 provides more tools for issuers and merchants to customise the authentication process and boost the consumer experience. To ensure issuers and merchants have time to test, pilot, refine and fully roll out solutions, current Visa rules for merchant-attempted transactions using 3D Secure will extend to the updated version beginning April 2019.

Merchants and issuers are already working on their implementations and Visa expects early adoption to begin in the second half of 2017. Visa will continue to work with clients and partners globally to support the new 3D Secure 2.0 solutions, with a focus on continuing to boost payments security.

The new capabilities will also help enable the future integration of payments technologies into the Internet of Things. Also, the risk-based authentication will cut down points of friction by reducing instances requiring step-up verification, such as a static password or PIN, when making a purchase across any device.