Visa to remove the 16-digit account number

This will help prevent the exposure of sensitive consumer account information in online and mobile payments.

In September 2014, Visa launched Visa Token Service (VTS), a technology that replaces sensitive payment account information found on plastic cards, such as the 16-digit account number, expiration date and security code, with a unique series of numbers that can authorize payment without exposing actual account details.

