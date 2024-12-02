Visa to introduce botnet detection requirement in Australia

The new requirement is aimed at helping Australian businesses combat payment fraud involving enumeration attacks — a criminal practice where fraudsters use automation to test and guess payment credentials by using large botnets.

Visa officials have stated for technologydecisions.com.au that Australia is the first country in which Visa is introducing a botnet detection capabilities requirement, in response to a surge in attacks seen over the last 12–18 months.

According to the statement, research conducted by YouGov for the company found that while 45% of Australian consumers find CAPTCHA-style tools annoying when they shop online, over three-quarters (76%) support the use of the technology if it means keeping their online payments secure.