Visa to extend CNP Unsecure Fraud Dispute Fee to include card-on-file transactions

This fee is already charged on eligible chargebacks for regular ecommerce transactions. Per the effective date, the fee will be applicable for every non-authenticated CNP fraud chargeback with the following characteristics:

the transaction was acquired and issued in Europe;

the transaction took place within a non-secure environment (e.g. no 3DS);

the transaction chargeback is requested by the issuer for fraud reasons;

the issuer has not been reported under the Visa Fraud Monitoring Program (VFMP) for excess fraud.

On the 1st of October, the current fee of EUR 12 per eligible fraud chargeback will be charged on card-on-file transactions as well.