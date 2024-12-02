Visa to broaden global access to Visa Token Service

With demand expected to increase for payments to be embedded into a growing number of devices, services and experiences, Visa has built out a global network of partners to offer secure, digital payment token services.

Visa first announced its token service provider program in October 2016 with initial partners Giesecke+Devrient (G+D), Gemalto and Inside Secure. Since then, G+D, FitPay, Infosys, Inside Secure, and Pri-Num, have been Visa Ready-qualified and begun integrations of Visa technology with partners. The Visa Ready Program allows partners to introduce devices, software, and solutions that can initiate or accept Visa payments.

Visa’s token service provider program gives technology companies a standards-based approach and access to Visa’s network of tools and services, including the Visa Token Service, as well as integration, development and marketing support.