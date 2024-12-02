Visa to acquire CardinalCommerce for a secure online commerce

Through this agreement, the companies seek to enable more secure, seamless payments, whether made through a browser, mobile app, or connected device, and will help Visa’s clients and merchant partners accelerate digital commerce.

As consumers increasingly make their purchases through digital channels, Visa is committed to equipping merchants, acquirers, and issuers with intelligent, data-driven tools to keep ecommerce fraud in check, while minimizing disruption to consumers at checkout.

Visa already provides Cardinal’s services to merchants and acquirers through its CyberSource merchant and acquirer enablement platform. As Visa plans to integrate tokenization into Visa Checkout, the addition of Cardinal will allow more seamless integration of 3D Secure and delivery of these new fraud mitigation capabilities to merchants.

Cardinal will continue to operate and serve all of its clients as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Visa, and its authentication platform will continue to support a broad range of payment brands and partners across the industry.

Financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed. The transaction, which is subject to the customary closing conditions, is expected to close in Visa’s second fiscal quarter 2017.