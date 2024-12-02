Visa tests ways to secure next generation of social payments using biometrics

The credit card company is looking to work with social payment platforms to create secure transactions that do not require the level of intervention by the payer that they perhaps do today. Voice recognition and ambient authentication are among the technologies used and Visa is trying to use new machine learning, AI or biometric technologies to create a seamless, frictionless customer experience that will move authentication into the background.

Although the company is still in the early stages of researching this space, it is considering all the different ways that it can use mobile and related technology to push authentication in the background. Recently, Visa published a new study that reveals millennials’ interest in making biometric-secured payments using identifiers such as fingerprints and irises.