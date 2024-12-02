Visa survey shows Canadians ready to replace passwords with biometrics

Visa found that nearly six out of ten are already familiar with biometrics, with 57% having used fingerprint recognition, and 25% using it regularly. Experience with voice biometrics is less common, with 39% having used the technology, and only 10% using it regularly. Eliminating the need to remember passwords and PINs is the greatest benefit of biometrics, according to half of Canadian consumers, while 44% say increased security is.

Meanwhile, passwords continue to cause security and user experience challenges. Password recycling remains common, as only 31% report using a unique password for all accounts, yet 32% say they have abandoned an online purchase because they could not remember their password. 65 % of those surveyed consider biometrics to be easier to use than passwords, and 57% say they are faster.

The survey results show Canadians are slightly less enthusiastic about biometrics than their US counterparts, according to Biometric update, were in a previously reported survey, but still indicate that the current PIN and password regime is already on borrowed time.