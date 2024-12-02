Visa reveals 'Visa Secure' for secure online payments





Visa Secure is available across the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (CEMEA) region, and it provides rules and policies that merchants and issuing banks have to follow to authenticate ecommerce transactions and verify cardholder identity before a transaction can be authorised.

Visa Secure uses the latest EMV 3-D Secure (3DS) specification, which is the new industry-wide messaging protocol designed to promote frictionless consumer authentication. It enables consumers to verify their identity with their issuing bank or other entity (issuer) when making CNP ecommerce/online payments. The additional security layer helps prevent unauthorised CNP transactions and helps protect merchants from exposure to CNP fraud.

Moreover, Visa Secure has been designed to provide increased fraud protection, minimise cardholder friction, and facilitate the completion of sales, leading to a better experience for all parties involved. Merchants are offered greater fraud prevention, as Visa Secure is sharing up to ten times more data with issuers for better risk analysis and advanced decision making. Consumers can benefit from a consistent user experience across multiple payment channels, including mobile web, in-app, and digital wallet payments, without any compromise in security.