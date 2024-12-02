Visa releases updated security roadmap in Cambodia

The new security measures are part of Visa’s updated Security Roadmap for Cambodia which is designed to provide enhanced protection for transactions made online and at physical retailers, underlined the company in its recent news release.

Visa’s officials said that security is a top priority and they invest heavily to preserve and enhance the security of every Visa transaction to ensure consumers and businesses are protected. As the payments landscape evolves, so do the threats, and that’s why they launched their updated Security Roadmap which sets out the steps Visa will be taking in collaboration with its partners to continue to secure the payments ecosystem in Cambodia.











How Visa plans to decrease fraud

According to the news release, Visa continuously evolves to deliver data-based, security-focused solutions that reduce fraud and protect the payments ecosystem. Over the last five years, the company has invested USD 9 billion globally to boost cybersecurity and combat fraud.

Visa uses AI/data-driven solutions to identify, investigate, disrupt, and prevent attacks targeting the global payments ecosystem, providing strategic security expertise and a comprehensive protection against emerging security threats.

One of its solutions, Visa Advanced Authorization, analyses more than 500 data elements to generate a risk score for each transaction, a move that has helped banks prevent an estimated USD 26 billion in fraud globally in fiscal year 2021.





Digital security measures see increased adoption

With Southeast Asian consumers living increasingly digital lifestyles, the use of biometrics – fingerprint or facial recognition, and digital identities – a digital representation of your identity information that you can use to prove who you are online, are growing in popularity.

Awareness of biometric payment authentication is high among Southeast Asian consumers at 75% with more than half believing it is a safer way to pay. While current ownership of digital identities in the region is low (18%), both awareness (71%) and interest among non-owners (63%) is relatively high, according to company data.

When looking to the future of security, Visa believes that focusing on digital identities and the authentication of a consumer’s identity, will be the key to mitigating new threats as more commerce shifts to digital channels. Visa calls the industry to action on Digital Identity and its use for authentication.

With a global team of over 1,000 cybersecurity specialists, Visa provides 24/7, real-time fraud detection and mitigation, analysing millions of transactions every day for known and emerging threats. Visa’s artificial Intelligence (AI) powered technology is able to spot patterns in data otherwise undetectable by humans to identify enumeration patterns and alert affected financial institutions and merchants before fraudulent transactions begin.





What are Visa’s steps in achieving increased security?

Visa’s Security Roadmap outlines the steps Visa will be taking across key areas to continue to secure the payments ecosystem in Cambodia, including:

Driving adoption of secure technologies;

Securing digital first payment experiences;

Ensuring ecosystem resilience;

Preventing enumeration attacks;

Enhancing the cybersecurity posture of ecosystem participants;

Preventing consumers and businesses from becoming victims of scams.



