Visa releases software to prevent gas pump card fraud

The program uses some 500 pieces of data, including a cardholder’s transaction history and reports on hot spots for fraud, to flag high-risk transactions after customers swipe their cards.

Dubbed Visa Transaction Advisor, the software produces a risk score ranging from zero to 99. The higher the score, the greater the risk of fraud.

If a threshold set by the gas station operator is exceeded, for example, getting a score higher than 60, customers get a message at the pump asking them to complete the sale inside, where a clerk can ask for additional verification.

An analysis of the service showed that fraudsters drove away after seeing the message, while legitimate customers went inside to pay, according to Mark Nelsen, Visa’s vice president of risk products and business intelligence.