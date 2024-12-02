Visa partners with Expel





Following this announcement, Expel will provide its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) capabilities, which are set to enable Visa to augment its own security team, to Visa’s Value-Added Services portfolio. The companies aim to offer improved security solutions for clients around the world to be protected from cyber threats.

As firms and businesses deal with a large range of challenges and issues that are related to cybersecurity (such as the expanding threat landscape, representing a constant stream of cybersecurity alerts and events, as well as problems in the process of hiring and retaining cybersecurity talents), ensuring that users and customers benefit for strong security and privacy is mandatory.











More information on the partnership

The Expel MDR will prioritise the procedure of detection risks based on clients’ key assets, as well as reduce alert-to-response time. This is set to automatically stop threats from spreading across worldwide customers.

In addition, the partnership will provide clients with the ability to move to a proactive security posture, which was designed to focus on risk-based decision making, as well as visibility over the attack surfaces that include on-premisses, SaaS applications, cloud, and Kubernetes. Furthermore, customers will benefit from optimised threat detection, response capabilities, and MDR solutions informed by trends, threat techniques, and external intelligence.

The users will be enabled to spend less time managing security operations in order to dedicate resources to other high-priority initiatives. They will also have access to 24/7 security monitoring and response.



Visa’s recent strategy of development

Digital payments firm Visa announced multiple partnerships and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several geographic areas around the world.

At the beginning of October 2023, the company made changes to its dispute handling services, which gave SMEs more tools and products to fight first-party misuse (also known as friendly fraud), for card-not-prepared transactions. The new upgrades brought by Visa to dispute handling were aimed at saving small businesses and enterprises from major losses across the globe by 2028, as well as benefiting the entire ecosystem of clients and merchants.

Earlier in September 2023, the company announced its partnership with UK-based retail banking firm Lloyds Bank in order to launch a new virtual card service for enterprises of all sizes. Throughout the strategic deal, Visa Commercial Pay was set to be available for Lloyds Bank users. This focused on addressing the payments and purchasing issues that businesses and companies had, such as simplifying processes, controlling spending, reporting on expenditures, and reconciling invoices.



