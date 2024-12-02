Visa partners Intel to bring a secure payment process for IoT

The two companies are working together to integrate Visa’s encryption technology with Intel Data Protection Technology for Transactions as an option for merchants to provide secure data transmission. Through the collaboration, payment data originating from an encryption-enabled device can be transmitted in a format that is unusable if intercepted by hackers. Intel Data Protection Technology for Transactions will support use cases in which card data is accepted through non-traditional payment channels, such as computers, mobile and IoT devices.

By providing hardware-level data, in the form of a secure device code, during the 3D Secure authentication process, issuers can have confidence to approve low-risk transactions, or to require additional verification for suspicious ones. The solution called Intel Online Connect will be included in 7th Gen Intel Core systems and will work with the existing 3D Secure protocol and the upcoming 2.0 version, which EMVCo is expected to release this year.