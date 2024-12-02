Visa partners BioConnect to introduce multimodal biometrics on mobile apps

The scope of companies’ agreement is to enable a system that can leverage a number of different modalities, including fingerprint, iris, face, and voice recognition, in various combinations. If one of those modalities is not working – for example, if a user’s hands are wet and their fingerprints cannot be scanned – the authentication system will default to another biometric that is available.

Visa explained that while biometric authentication is still popular, the option of using a password remains “a weak link” in the security chain. Visa’s goal is to ultimately eliminate this option.

Visa does acknowledge that it will take time until they can fully eliminate PINs and passwords, but with BioConnect’s help, the company is working toward an end goal of realizing such a vision.