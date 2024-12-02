Visa partners and invests in GoodData





The investment further bolsters Visa’s commitment to providing access to aggregated data and analytics that help Visa clients and partners understand the impact and effectiveness of the decisions they are making.

For GoodData, the new investment amplifies its position as an all-in-one data platform enabling companies to add new insight services to existing offerings, develop entirely new business models, and better partner with their business networks. Moreover, Visa’s investment will allow GoodData to facilitate their focus on interactive self-service analytics, user interfaces, and data visualisations. It will also expand their customer support for managing complex data governance, compliance, cybersecurity, and privacy matters.