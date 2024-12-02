Visa: participation in Visa Token Service hits major milestone

Visa Token Service's (VTS) aim is to help the money processor facilitate its systems and give better user experience. With this, Visa intends to make digital payments more secure. Also, the company says that by next year, there will be 2.1 billion digital buyers worldwide. Moreover, this service will initially work in parallel to Visa Checkout.

Moreover, active Visa Checkout merchants in the US will transition to a new online shopping experience for card payments across web and mobile sites, mobile apps and connected devices, beginning with 21 January. Thus, when using the Visa card to make a purchase wherever a click to pay button is seen and Visa is accepted, consumers can leverage the click to pay experience.

With this service, consumers will no longer need to enter a 16-digit primary account number, look up passwords or fill out long forms to make a purchase, but they will be able to pay with advanced technology and authentication methods, such as device binding and biometrics to protect transactions.