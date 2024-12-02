Visa invests in LoginID

According to a LoginID representative, its application programming interfaces (API) and software development kits (SDK) give companies the ability to integrate Fido-certified authentication to any ecommerce website, application, or banking brand. The representative adds that both companies are helping businesses integrate and scale authentication while ensuring compliance with PSD2 and GDPR regulations.

This additional investment from Visa follows a USD 6 million seed round for LoginID. However, the investment amount from Visa is undisclosed. A Visa representative states that biometric technologies offer stronger protection and that the company’s investment and partnership with LoginID will help deliver solutions aimed at improving e payment security.