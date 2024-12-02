Visa in collaboration with UAE on payments security

Visa, which already has a couple of innovation centres in the United States, will launch its Dubai Centre soon. Dubai innovation centre will be the second to join centres in the US like New York, San Francisco.

Through mobile phone location, Visa seeks to determine the location of client at the point of sale, make use to chip technology, use biometrics among other new methods to ensure safety of transactions.

Mark Nelsen senior VP of risk products & business at Visa said Innovation centre will be a collaborative space for clients, merchants and key partners to start thinking about biometrics.

Visa also plans to open similar centres in Singapore and London.