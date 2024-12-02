Visa, FireEye launch web portal to share malware threat awareness

It is the first product to come out of the joint venture between FireEye and Visa. The subscription service, called Visa Threat Intelligence, includes a Web portal where Visa clients can share and view cyber intelligence, threat analysis and information on malicious software. The goal is for the chief information officer at one Visa client to upload information to the Web portal so CIOs at other companies using Visa can have information on the malware.

Visa Threat Intelligence is scheduled to become available in the US in November 2015. A premium service promises to use information from FireEye to analyze where malware originates, including the IP address.