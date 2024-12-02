Visa extends the advisory period for the Visa Acquirer Monitoring Program





Following this announcement, Visa will continue to engage with customers and partners in order to ensure a smooth transition as VAMP is set to become effective on 1 April 2025.

With this, the company has extended its advisory period to six months, starting on 1 April 2025 and ending on 30 September 2025. This initiative is expected to provide clients and their collaborators with more time to implement the proper controls in order to comply with the programme.











More information on the VAMP initiative

The new Visa Acquirer Monitoring Program (VAMP) was developed in order to reduce fraudulent activities and the overall enumeration across the worldwide payments ecosystem. This process is expected to take place by optimising the manner in which acquirers improve their risk controls, as well as addressing four times the amount of fraud globally, which was accounting for more than USD 2.5 billion in losses when Visa announced the launch of VAMP, back in August 2024.

As the rapidly evolving payment ecosystem, the increasing complexity of players involved, and the technological advancements in transaction methods have resulted in the rise of fraud, disputes, and enumeration attacks, the VAMP initiative aims to develop a more secure and efficient suite of controls and processes for acquirers and merchants to effectively deter fraud and enumeration, as well as to manage disputes and contribute to a more protected environment.

In addition, VAMP is expected to consolidate five existing fraud and dispute programmes into a single acquirer programme, as well as to streamline 38 distinct remediation processes into a single procedure. It will also design globally aligned fraud thresholds for both cross-border and domestic card-not-present transactions (aiming to provide clarity and consistency for acquirers and their merchants), evolve from a programme designed from outliner management to a lifecycle risk management approach (in order to lead to a more secure and comprehensive fraud prevention across the landscape), as well as incorporate enumeration criteria based on the overall number of enumerated authorisation transactions and rate (aiming to foster and promote improved practices that guard against the growing attack vector from sophisticated bad actors).