Visa Europe Collab enters agreements for finger vein payment technology

Worldpay employees are taking part in a proof of concept. The aim is to test the feasibility and value of Sthaler’s Fingopay as a payment solution in a high volume transaction retail environment. Employees taking part in the trial will be able to register their Visa credit or debit card to their finger vein template, which is encrypted and stored securely. When paying for an item in the staff restaurant, authentication will occur via the use of a FVT reader referenced against tokenized biometric data at the point of sale.

Fingopay is a cloud based cardholder identification solution that secures payments that benefit both the merchant and customer. At the point of sale, all you need is your finger.

Visa Europe Collab brings together an international community of partners and innovators, to identify new ideas in payments, and help develop them into commercial reality.

Stahler is a UK cloud-based technology company from North Wales and based in London that develops Fingopay a payment and identity product for business and domestic use.

Worldpay is a global payments company providing technology-led solutions and enabling customers to accept a vast array of payment types, across multiple channels, almost anywhere in the world.