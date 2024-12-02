Visa enables clients to create, test, adopt new authentication solutions

Available through Visa Developer Platform, Visa ID Intelligence offers a selection of third-party authentication technologies with simple integration using Visa APIs and SDKs, allowing clients to create, test and adopt new authentication solutions.

Visa ID Intelligence features include Identity Documents which evaluates identification documents and matches selfies to photo IDs, while extracting and converting document information into digital form. This authentication process can help financial institutions or merchants make smarter decisions and instantly provision banking services. Au10tix provides identity document services through the Visa ID Intelligence platform.

The biometrics features allows clients to use biometrics such as eyes, face, fingerprint and voice. Applications include app login, payments, step-up authentication, and more. Daon, a global authentication and identity assurance solutions provider, will offer Visa ID Intelligence biometric authentication services.

Visa ID Intelligence offerings will expand in 2018 to user data and device data to improve digital identity decisioning, working with Neustar and ThreatMetrix.