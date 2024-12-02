Visa, areeba, Gemalto, Zwipe roll out biometric payment card pilot

The pilot aims to test the use of fingerprint recognition as a more secure alternative to PIN or signature to authenticate the cardholder during a transaction.

Zwipe is a technology company that develops and commercialize biometric authentication solutions for three key areas: payment, access control, and ID. Gemalto is a digital security company, offers mobile connectivity, payment technology and data protection solutions to manage services.

In March Visa released findings from their survey of UAE consumer attitudes towards biometrics which revealed that 98% of consumers surveyed are keen to use biometrics such as fingerprint recognition for payments. According to Nathan Cushnie, the pace of digital transformation in the region is opening up new opportunities for innovation, and this partnership seeks to introduce a secure technology that more and more consumers across the region want.