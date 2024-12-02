Visa and W2 to roll out compliance solutions and tools for UK businesses

W2 will allow businesses operating in regulated markets (payments, fintechs, etc.) who hold a Visa Platinum business card to access W2’s customer onboarding and monitoring compliance solutions with a discount, as part of a loyalty reward programme.

This way, businesses can simplify management of compliance through a single access point, navigating the regulations imposed by UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

W2’s single compliance platform currently offers monitoring and onboarding solutions to more than 100 clients across heavily regulated industries, including cryptocurrency, gambling, payments, and fintechs.