Virsec closes USD 24 mln Series B funding

BlueIO has led the funding round with participating investors including Artiman Ventures, Amity Ventures, Raj Singh, and Boston Seed Capital.

Through its patented Trusted Execution technology, Virsec maps acceptable application execution, and instantly detects deviations caused by attacks. This deterministic process takes the guesswork out of cybersecurity, detecting and blocking application attacks within milliseconds.

The solution has been deployed and gone through validation with customers in critical infrastructure, defense, financial services, protecting memory and critical processes for any type of compiled or interpreted code.